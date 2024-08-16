Arun Yogiraj denied US visa

August 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the Balak Ram idol installed at the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January this year, was denied a visa by United States (US) authorities.

Yogiraj confirmed that his visa application was rejected on Aug. 10. He had been invited as the chief guest for the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) World Conference 2024, scheduled to begin on Aug. 30. His trip to the US was planned for 20 days.

While the reason for the visa denial remains unclear, Yogiraj himself is unsure why it was rejected.

“I was given an appointment at the US Consulate in New Delhi, where I submitted all the required documents. I am confident that I provided everything they asked for, but I do not know why my visa was denied,” he said.

Yogiraj’s family members were also denied visas.

Speaking to reporters, Yogiraj shared, “They asked general questions and suggested that I didn’t meet their requirements. I never imagined it would be so difficult to obtain a US visa. My children were excited about the trip, and I had to console them after their disappointment.”

Yogiraj added, “I won’t be applying for the visa again this year. I’ll consider it next year. If I had received the visa, I would have had the chance to explore US art and architecture and connect with fellow artists. However, I’m not too disappointed by this outcome.”