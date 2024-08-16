Flexing sporting spirit with Olympic medal winners pics
News

August 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 78th Independence Day celebrations organised by the District Administration, along with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), also paid a perfect honour to Indian sportspersons, who romped home with six medals in the recently concluded Paris Olympics-2024.

A flex board in the backdrop, was proudly adorned with the pictures of Indian Hockey team which won Bronze, along with Individual medallists like;— Neeraj Chopra (Silver in Javelin), shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale and wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who all ended up winning Bronze medal each.

Automen, vendors display tri-colour

The I-Day spirit echoed in city, with various associations and organisations, celebrated 78th Independence Day in their own way. The autorickshaw drivers were prominent among them, as they had organised I-Day celebrations at the auto stands in front of JSS Hospital old entrance on Ramanuja Road and other localities in city.

They had decorated the either side of the road with a huge tricolour. Similarly, the roadside vendors on Sayyaji Rao Road, had also adorned the either side of the footpath of the Raja Marga with tricolour, besides playing patriotic songs.

On the other hand, the people were busy shopping for Varamahalakshmi festival, also becoming a part of I-Day celebrations.

Tri-colour was hoisted at Govt. Offices keeping with the protocol.

