Arya Ediga Student Hostel inaugurated

November 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the newly built Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Arya Ediga Sangha Student Hostel in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage here on Friday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Swamiji said that the Ediga community has a significant presence in South India.

Noting that the community conducts special rituals during the ongoing Kartika Masa, he said it is a blessing that the Hostel too is inaugurated this month.

Recalling that the community hostel, started by community leader M.K. Srinivas with just 12 students decades ago, has now expanded, the Seer said that students should make use of this new hostel facility to achieve big in their life.

He also lauded the efforts of community leader M.K. Potharaj for his initiative in setting up this hostel which has all facilities.

Pointing out that thespian Dr. Rajkumar and his son late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar hailed from the community, he said that both were great personalities who were very humble in nature and noble in their work.

Lauding the contributions of Arya Ediga community, he said that the community has given top political leaders such as S.Bangarappa, a former Chief Minister and former Minister R.L. Jalappa.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Devegowda (GTD), who spoke after releasing ‘Vidyasiri’ magazine brought out on the occasion, said he felt happy that the hostel has come up with contribution from donors.

Maintaining that the number of outside students is increasing by the day in Mysuru, GTD said that so also is the demand for hostel and the new hostel will certainly be of great help to community students.

Noting that the hostel is located in the area which comes under his constituency, the MLA assured of all support for the Arya Ediga Sangha in all its activities.

Solur Renuka Mutt Seer Sri Vikhyatananda Swamiji graced the occasion.

Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Arya Ediga Association President M.K.Potharaj presided.

Association Vice-President Rajashekar Kadamba, General Secretary K.S. Krishnamurthy, Karnataka Pradesha Arya Edigara Sangha President Dr. M. Thimmegowda, Bengaluru’s J.P.N.P Prathistana Hon. President J.P. Sudhakar and others were present.

The three-storey student hostel (men) is built at a cost of Rs. 4 crore. It has 50 rooms which can accommodate 200 students.