Asad-ur-Rehman Shariff takes charge as new MCC Commissioner

July 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a sudden development, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has been transferred and Karnataka Municipal Administration Service (KMAS) Officer (Grade-1) Asad-ur-Rehman Shariff has been appointed as the new Commissioner in his place.

Following his appointment, Asad-ur-Rehman Shariff, who was serving as the Joint Director (SBM), Directorate of Municipal Administration at Bengaluru, took charge as the MCC Commissioner this morning. He had earlier served as the Director of the District Urban Development Cell (DUDC) in Mysuru several years ago.

Speaking on the occasion, Shariff said that he is not new to Mysuru. Listing out his priorities, Shariff said he would strive for improvement of the city’s infrastructure, maintenance of cleanliness, health and hygiene, betterment of civic amenities etc.

Maintaining that he will come up with new plans for the city’s overall improvement, he asserted that he would take elected representatives, Corporators and other stakeholders in further growth of the city.

Lakshmikantha Reddy, an IAS Officer, had taken charge as the MCC Commissioner in June 2021 and served the city for just over two years. Reddy, who is not given a new posting, has been asked to report at the competent authority, according to a Government Order dated July 26, 2023.