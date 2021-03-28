Asha workers protest over issues with e-survey

March 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: ASHA workers staged a protest near Deputy Commissioner’s Office yesterday against various issues that they are facing while conducting e-surveys.

ASHA workers are conducting door-to-door e-survey in the district pertaining to COVID-19 and health services as per orders issued by the State Government.

The protesting ASHA workers alleged that though the Government had not provided them mobile phone and mobile internet data, they were being forced to conduct e-survey within a stipulated time-frame. They urged the administration to intervene and solve these issues.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, an ASHA worker said, “We need to visit each house to conduct e-survey and if there are 4 or 5 members in a house, we need to enter the details of each member in over 60 columns through mobile app which would take nearly two hours per house.

Many people are not co-operative and do not wish to answer questions such as their income. The Government should provide us more incentives and more time to complete the task.”

All India United Trade Union Centre District Secretary Chandrashekar Meti, Karnataka State ASHA Workers Association City President G.S. Seema, P.S. Sandhya, Muddukrishna, Shubhamangala, Bhagya and others were present.