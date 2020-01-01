ASHA workers to stage indefinite stir from Jan.3
January 1, 2020

Mysuru: Seeking fulfilment of their various demands, ASHA health workers, under the banner of AIUTUC-affiliated Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, will stage an indefinite stir from Jan.3 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Marking the State-wide stir, over 35,000 ASHA workers, including 1,500 from Mysuru  district, will strike work and join the stir at Bengaluru.

The demands include aggregation of incentives paid by the Central and State Governments, a monthly honorarium of Rs.12,000, de-linking of incentives being paid through ASHA SOFT portal / RCH Portal, establishment of an ASHA Welfare fund, Rs.50,000 Gratuity to all those who have completed 10 years of service, pension to ASHA workers and appointment of ASHA facilitators, among others. 

During the stir, the ASHA workers will present a 11-point charter of demands to the Government while also reminding of the promises it had made earlier, according to a press release. 

For details, contact Mob: 94801-82131 or 72049-38538.

Searching