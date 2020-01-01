Green Buds investors decide to meet CM

January 1, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: With no signs of getting their invested money back, agents and investors of Green Buds Agro company have decided to take a delegation to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. They met at the park near the DC’s office and resolved to meet the CM and urge him to take immediate measures for getting the invested money back from the defaulter Green Buds Agro company.

Addressing the gathering, Green Buds Agro Ltd. Investors Welfare Committee State President G.V. Lakshmidevi accused Green Buds company of cheating thousands of investors to the tune of crores of rupees.

Pointing out that following directions from the State Government, the investors filed applications along with supporting documents at the Assistant Commissioner’s office.

Subsequently, 1,80,863 applications were filed and after declassification as late received and incorrect documents, most of the applications have been sent for audit, she said.

Alleging that the Government is delaying the public auction of Green Buds properties, she expressed concern that influential persons and politicians may bid for less when the properties come up for auction.

Urging the Government to keep with it all the attached properties of Green Buds, Lakshmidevi announced that the delegation will press the Chief Minister to take immediate measures for crediting the money directly to the accounts of the investors.

Over 80 members including the Committee office-bearers A. Nagaraj Baradanapura and G.P. Manjunath Ballari were present.

