Mayor inaugurates District-level ‘Yuvajanotsava’ in city

January 1, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: ‘Yuvajanotsava,’ the District-level Youth Festival (2019-20), organised by the District Administration, in association with Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Federation of District Youth Associations, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Maharani’s Arts College for Women, began at the College auditorium in city this morning.

Youth aged between 15 and 29 years, including school and college students, members registered in various Youth Associations and Rajiv Gandhi Youth Association are taking part in the day-long cultural event.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath conveyed New Year wishes and urged the participants to make use of such opportunity to excel and showcase their mettle.

Nine categories of music and dance contests including Classical Dance (Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, Kuchipudi, Kathak), Classical Music (Sitar, Flute, Tabla, Veena, Mridanga), Harmonium, Guitar, Karnatak and Hindustani Vocal Music, Pick-and-Speak (English or Hindi), One-Act Play (English or Hindi/ for 12-member team), Folk Song (for 10-member team) and Folk Dance (for 12-member team) contests are being held at the venue.

Winners in the above contests are eligible to participate in the State-level Competitions to be held at Shivamogga from Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 and there by the State-level winners will be participating in National-level Contests to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Jan. 12 to Jan. 16.

Member of the Standing Committee for Health and Education (ZP) Chandrika Suresh, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, Maharani’s Arts College for Women Principal Dr. B.T. Vijay, Nehru Yuva Kendra District Co-ordinator S. Siddaramappa, DYES Asst. Director K. Suresh and others were present during the inaugural ceremony.

