Train fares revised from today

January 1, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: In a new year shock, the Railways has marginally hiked railway fares over Non-Suburban sections with effect from today (Jan.1).

However, there will be no fare hike for passengers over suburban sections and season ticket holders. For passengers travelling in Ordinary Non AC Classes, there shall be marginal increase of 1paise/ PKM (Passenger Kilometre).

The increase in fare will be on tickets bought on or after Jan.1, 2020 and no excess fare (difference of fare) will be charged from passengers who have booked tickets before Jan.1, 2020. The last fare revision was done in 2014-15.

The fare revision, effect from Jan.1, 2020 is as below:

1. Ordinary Non-AC Class-Fare increase of 1 paisa/ pkm

2. Mail/ Express Non-AC Class – Fare increase by 2 paisa/ pkm

3. AC Classes – Fare increase by 4 paise/ pkm

4. Suburban fare and season tickets – No increase.

