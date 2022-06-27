In Briefs

Ashraya Housing beneficiaries asked to pay instalment by June 30

June 27, 2022

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had invited online applications from eligible persons for distribution of Ashraya houses (Group housing) at Lalithadripura and Gorur coming under KR Assembly segment.

Accordingly, all the selected beneficiaries were sent letters asking them to remit the first instalment money                                                     towards the cost.

As such, the beneficiaries are required to remit the first instalment money at the MCC office along with all required documents before June 30, according to a press release from the MCC Ashraya Division Additional Commissioner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching