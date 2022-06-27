Ashraya Housing beneficiaries asked to pay instalment by June 30

June 27, 2022

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had invited online applications from eligible persons for distribution of Ashraya houses (Group housing) at Lalithadripura and Gorur coming under KR Assembly segment.

Accordingly, all the selected beneficiaries were sent letters asking them to remit the first instalment money towards the cost.

As such, the beneficiaries are required to remit the first instalment money at the MCC office along with all required documents before June 30, according to a press release from the MCC Ashraya Division Additional Commissioner.