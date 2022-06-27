June 27, 2022

The District Central Library has invited applications for the post of Library Supervisor in Belavadi branch library on a temporary basis.

Candidates must be residing in and around Belavadi limits and must have a pass in SSLC. The applications are available at Belavadi branch library. The filled-in applications must be submitted with copies of Aadhaar card, marks card, bio-data, address proof and other supporting documents, at the office before July 25.

Candidates will be selected based on Government guidelines seeing their SSLC percentage. Those who are trained in Science courses will be given priority. An honorarium of Rs. 12,000 per month will be paid. For details, contact Belavadi branch library office, according to the Dy. Director of District Central Library.