KSOU admissions

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has invited applications for admission to BA, B.Com, B.Lib.ISc, BCA, B.Sc, M.Lib.ISc, MA, M.Sc, MBA, M.Com PG and UG certificate and Diploma courses for the year 2022-23. There will be fee concession for women BPL card holders, Defence and Ex-Servicemen, Auto and Cab drivers’ children, children who have lost parents during COVID-19, visually-impaired children and transgenders. To apply, visit www.ksoumysuru.ac.in. For details, call Helpline: 88003-35638 or call Ph: 0821-2500981 or Mob: 98440-10407, 96114-18726 or 99642-74173, according to a press release from the KSOU Registrar.
