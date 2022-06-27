June 27, 2022

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Veerashaiva-Lingayat Matadhipatigala Goshti has invited applications from meritorious students of the community who have score highest marks in SSLC and II PUC exams (2021-22) for presentation of Pratibha Puraskar.

Students may obtain applications at the Goshti Office at Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle, Ramanuja Road in city. Last date to submit the filled-in forms is June 30. For details, call C. Mahadevaprasad on Mob: 94490-30588, according to a press release.