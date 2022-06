June 27, 2022

The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the Central Government Pensioners’ Association, Mysuru, will be held at Sadvidya Educational Institution on Narayana Shastry Road in city on July 17 (Sunday) at 10.30 am.

Association President Dr. T.S. Sathyanarayana Rao will preside. The Association President has, in a press release, asked all the attendees to compulsorily wear masks.