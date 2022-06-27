In Briefs

Sandal Urus Sharieff of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Shaheed tomorrow

June 27, 2022

The 230th Sandal Urus Sharieff of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Shaheed celebrations will be held tomorrow (June 28) at 11.45 am at Meelad Park on Ashoka Road under the guidance of Sir Khazi of Myuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usam Shariff and under the Chairmanship of MLA Tanveer Sait.

The event will be followed by Fatha Khani, duwa and the Sandal procession along with Fukras, Darvesh, Sufizum and Duff will pass via St. Philomena’s Church Circle, Fountain Circle and Ashoka Road to reach Bada Makhan near Tipu Circle, where the procession will proceed to Masjid Allah in trucks to join the Tipu State Wakf Sandal procession.

Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William and Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple, Vijayanagar, former MLAs Vasu and Vatal Nagaraj, State President of Akhila Karnataka Sufi Santha Sangha Moulana Qari Sufi Wali Ba Khadree, Mysuru District Wakf Advisory Committee Chairman Gayaz Ahmed, social worker Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi and other dignitaries will take part in the programme.

For details, contact Afroz Pasha on Mob: 93798-56537 or Hazarath Sufi Wali Ba Khadree on Mob: 96117-52604.

