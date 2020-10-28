Asphalt Akbar Road in Mandi Mohalla

October 28, 2020

The Akbar Road leading from Ashoka Road towards Mandi Market is filled with numerous potholes of various sizes and shapes causing a lot of problems to motorists especially two-wheeler riders. Residents said that the problems worsen during rains and there are many instances of two-wheeler riders falling and injuring themselves. Residents added that most streetlights on the road were not working which was adding more problems to the existing ones. They have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to asphalt the road at the earliest and also to get the defunct streetlights repaired.