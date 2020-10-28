Plea to clean weed-filled drain at Aravindanagar

The main drain at Aravindanagar 3rd Main is filled with plants, weeds and overgrown bushes hampering the smooth flow of sewage water in the drain. This is causing sewage water to remain stagnant which is emanating foul smell besides becoming a perfect place for the mosquitoes to breed. Residents alleged that though several complaints were made to MCC and even to the elected representatives, their pleas had fallen on deaf ears. They have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to get the drain cleaned at the earliest.
