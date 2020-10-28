Plea to clean weed-filled drain at Aravindanagar
Photo News

Plea to clean weed-filled drain at Aravindanagar

October 28, 2020

The main drain at Aravindanagar 3rd Main is filled with plants, weeds and overgrown bushes hampering the smooth flow of sewage water in the drain. This is causing sewage water to remain stagnant which is emanating foul smell besides becoming a perfect place for the mosquitoes to breed. Residents alleged that though several complaints were made to MCC and even to the elected representatives, their pleas had fallen on deaf ears. They have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to get the drain cleaned at the earliest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching