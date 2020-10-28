Wheelchairs donated to needy children

Rotary Central Mysore, as part of its Community Service Project, donated four wheelchairs and uniforms to the needy children at Arunodaya Special Children School in Chamundipuram in city recently. Beneficiaries are seen with (from left) Rtn. Sudheer Acharya, District Governor-Elect Rtn. A.R. Ravindra Bhat (chief guest), R. Nalini, K. Kasthuri, S. Gururaj, Rtn. S. Vijendra, Rtn. Anthony Moses, Rotary Central President Rtn. Praveen Pal, Club Secretary Rtn. Umesh, Rtn. M.S. Jayaprakash and Institute Founder & Ward No. 5 Corporator M.V. Ramprasad. Hotel GTR family joined their hands with the Club in the Service Project worth Rs. 40,000.
