Till we meet again…

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu bidding adieu to Mysureans while leaving Mysore Palace to Mathigod Elephant Camp this morning after successfully carrying the Golden Howdah for the first time during ‘Jumboo Savari.’
Photo by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav
Howdah elephant Abhimanyu bidding adieu to Mysureans while leaving Mysore Palace to Mathigod Elephant Camp this morning after successfully carrying the Golden Howdah for the first time during ‘Jumboo Savari.’
Photo by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav
Leave a Reply