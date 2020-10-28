SRH registers win over DC

October 28, 2020

Whirlwind knocks by Saha and Warner, Rashid Khan’s bowling masterclass steer SRH to 88-run victory

Dubai: Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner set the stage on fire while Rashid Khan starred with the ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 88 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 here yesterday.

Needing 220 runs to win, DC lost two wickets in the first two overs as Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis. While Ajinkya Rahane and Shimron Hetmyer took DC past fifty at the end of the sixth over, the two got out in the next over as Rashid struck twice in his first over. Although Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 23 runs together, Vijay Shankar, before he had to leave the field due to injury, got the wicket of DC skipper in the 12th over.

In the next over, Rashid dismissed Axar Patel and completed the best bowling display of this IPL season, returning with the figures of 3/7 from his four overs.

While Rishabh scored 36 off 35 balls, Sandeep Sharma had him caught behind the wickets in the 17th over. SRH eventually bowled out DC for 131 and sealed an 88-run win on their skipper Warner’s birthday.

Earlier, SRH made three changes to their playing XI as Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem replaced Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed. Meanwhile, DC, who elected to bowl, remained unchanged.

SRH made a brisk start as Saha played his shots to take his side to 33/0 after the first three overs. The David Warner-Saha pair completed a fifty-run stand in 28 balls. Warner then went after Kagiso Rabada, hitting the right-arm pacer for four fours and a six as he moved past fifty in 25 balls and SRH posted 77/0 at the end of the powerplay.

The Warner-Saha juggernaut continued as the two completed a century stand in 52 balls.

DC managed to break the opening stand in the 10th over after R. Ashwin got Warner out after the SRH skipper hammered 66 off 34 balls.

While Warner was dismissed, there was no respite for DC as Saha continued his merry ways and brought up his half-century in 27 balls. The SRH wicket-keeper-batsman then took on Axar Patel in the 12th over, hitting him for a six and a four as SRH moved to 142/1.

Saha’s merry ways continued as he cranked a six off Rabada in the 13th over as SRH completed 150 before the Saha-Manish Pandey pair brought up their fifty-run stand.

Anrich Nortje ended the Saha-Pandey partnership after Saha got out after his belligerent 87 off 45 balls, a knock in which he hit 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Manish Pandey, who scored 44*, and Kane Williamson then added 49 runs in 33 balls as SRH, who registered the fastest 200 of the season, posted 219/2 on the board.

Brief Scores

SRH: 219/2 (Wriddhiman Saha 87, David Warner 66; R. Ashwin 1/35) beat DC: 131 all out (Rishabh Pant 36, Ajinkya Rahane 26; Rashid Khan 3/7) by 88 runs.

Today’s Match (Oct. 28)

MI Vs RCB

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm (IST)

Tomorrow’s Match (Oct. 29)

CSK Vs KKR

Dubai Intl. Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7.30 pm (IST)

Yesterday’s Result

SRH 219/2 (20 Overs) beat DC 131 (19 Overs)

