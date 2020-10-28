When will Gokulam Post Office get its own building?
Voice of The Reader

October 28, 2020

Sir,

The Gokulam Post Office has been functioning for the past few decades. Unfortunately, it does not have its own building and as such the Office has shifted its location whenever the owner wants them to vacate. This has happened several times and each time the customer has to go to the Yadavagiri Post Office which is more than 2 kms for Gokulam 3rd Stage.

Senior citizens are the ones who use the postal service mainly for their requirements such as savings bank, recurring deposits etc., trusting the safety of their money in the Post Office. They are put into a lot of logistic difficulties each time the office is shifted.

As a senior citizen myself I represented this matter to the Superintendent of Post Offices several times and with a concern of the elder citizens I offered some space temporarily in the ground floor of my building which is now functioning for two- and-half years.

All are extremely happy for the easy accessibility and the business in the Post Office has increased by leaps and bounds.

But I have continued with my plea with the Postal Department along with other residents to initiate construction of its own building in the big site allotted to it in Gokulam 3rd Stage which is lying vacant ever since the layout was formed in 1973.

There seems to be no headway in that direction. I have even suggested to the Postal authorities to approach the MUDA Chairman for allotting a space in the Gokulam Shopping Complex next to MysoreOne office.

May I request them again to act immediately and spare the anxiety of senior citizens?

– Dr. Shanthi Narasimhan, Gokulam 3rd Stage, 25.10.2020

