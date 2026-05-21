Assess structural stability of dangerous buildings, submit lists: Mysuru DC

May 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed all Government departments to immediately identify and submit lists of dilapidated buildings in Mysuru that could collapse during heavy rain or strong winds.

The direction was issued during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at the D. Devaraj Urs Hall in the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) office yesterday, where the DC warned officials that they would be held directly responsible if unsafe structures collapsed and caused casualties.

He instructed departments to take up the clearance of dangerous buildings using departmental funds. Once the lists are submitted, proposals for demolition will be placed before the District Disaster Management Committee for approval.

“If a building in a dangerous condition collapses and results in loss of life, the responsibility will rest squarely on the concerned department. Prepare the list in 2 days,” the DC ordered.

Referring to traditional and heritage structures that are in poor condition, the DC directed officials to obtain structural stability reports from the Public Works Department and submit them to his office without delay. He said, expert assessments were necessary before deciding whether such buildings should be preserved or demolished.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Ukesh Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Survey of heritage buildings soon

We are yet to begin the survey of dilapidated heritage buildings. Following the Deputy Commissioner’s direction ahead of the monsoon, the survey will be taken up shortly. We have already prepared a list of heritage structures and steps will now be taken to identify buildings that are in a structurally weak and dangerous condition. — K.R. Rakshith, Commissioner, MDA and Secretary, District Disaster Management Committee