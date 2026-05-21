Audio clip leaked by Gangaraju triggered spat between officers

May 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: It may be mentioned that in 2023, when IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, it was the same RTI activist N. Gangaraju who had released an audio clip of a 25-minute phone conversation he reportedly had with IPS officer D. Roopa, currently serving as ADGP, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF).

In the purported audio clip, Roopa had alleged that Sindhuri, now Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Bengaluru, had sought property and land records data from her husband, IAS officer Munish Moudgil, to support her family’s real estate and business ventures. This audio clip had sparked a spat between the top women officers.

Munish Moudgil was earlier serving as the Commissioner of Survey Settlement and Land Records, Bengaluru and is currently serving as Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT), Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Gangaraju had come into the limelight after filing Police complaints against several political leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Minister S.R. Mahesh and other prominent politicians, particularly from Mysuru district.