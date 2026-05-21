Saving Dr. Radhakrishnan Centre: UoM seeks urgent heritage intervention to prepare DPR

May 21, 2026

Bengaluru-based PES Group comes forward to fund restoration again

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has sought immediate intervention from the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage to save the historic Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Centre for Philosophy and Indian Culture at Saraswathipuram after a portion of the heritage bungalow collapsed recently.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of the Department, the University has requested a joint site inspection by heritage officials to expedite structural assessment, preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and administrative approvals for urgent restoration works.

The development comes in the wake of a report published in Star of Mysore dated May 17 titled ‘UoM locks crumbling Dr. Radhakrishnan Centre’ which highlighted the deteriorating condition of the bungalow.

Following the report, University Registrar M.K. Savitha visited the premises on May 19 and assured that the institution had not neglected the heritage structure and would initiate restoration measures at the earliest.

According to the Registrar’s letter, a significant portion of the ceiling in a first-floor room on the left side of the bungalow has caved in, while nearby walls are also on the verge of collapse. The structure has reportedly become highly dilapidated and unsafe. The University has locked the premises ahead of the monsoon.

MP visits

Following the collapse, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, heritage expert and retired professor Prof. N.S. Rangaraju and UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath visited the building.

The property had earlier undergone a major restoration around 2012 after former Bengaluru MLC and founder-President of PES Educational Institutions Prof. M.R. Doreswamy contributed Rs. 78 lakh for its conservation works.

However, years of inadequate maintenance coupled with heavy rains have once again pushed the iconic structure into a fragile state.

PES comes forward again

Meanwhile, PES Group has come forward to fully fund and execute the restoration of the bungalow. As part of the initiative, professors from the institution conducted an independent inspection and formally offered to undertake the repairs under their corporate and institutional social responsibility programme.

Apart from carrying out restoration work, PES has also offered to maintain the heritage property for the next five years. The University expressed gratitude for the gesture and has also granted clearance for the restoration work to begin immediately, subject to heritage conservation norms.