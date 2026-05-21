15,000 teachers to be appointed
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15,000 teachers to be appointed

May 21, 2026

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to initiate the process of appointment of 15,000 teachers for Primary and High Schools.

He was speaking at a progress review meeting of Department of School Education and Literacy here yesterday. Pointing out that it has been decided to recruit 15,000 teachers this year, he said the Finance Ministry will be sent a proposal in this regard.

The CM directed the officials to invite tenders at the earliest for establishment of 800 new Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the next two years.

“The Schools will begin the new academic year across the State on June 1 and a new KPS School will be launched at Shivamogga on that day. A total of 1,200 children will be given admission in every KPS School from Pre-primary to PUC. Free buses will be operated for bringing children from surrounding villages to KPS Schools,” he said.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said that guest teachers will be recruited at the beginning of the academic year itself to overcome teacher shortage. The Government has decided to fill up teacher vacancies in Government  Primary and High Schools including those in Kalyana Karnataka region, he said adding that the Department will make efforts for convincing  parents  to admit their wards in Govt. Schools.

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