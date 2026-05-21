Stray dog attacks trigger fear at SBM Colony

May 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of SBM Colony, 2nd Stage in Srirampura, Mysuru, are facing growing concern over a sharp rise in stray dog attacks over the past two weeks.

Milk vendors, newspaper delivery boys, children playing outdoors and pedestrians have reportedly been bitten or injured in separate incidents. Despite repeated appeals to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) by the SBM Colony Cultural and Welfare Association, residents say the Mysuru City Corporation has failed to take effective action.

Association Member K.V. Ramanath told SOM that the Civic Body must immediately vaccinate stray dogs against rabies and take steps to ensure the safety of children, women and senior citizens.

Several delivery boys have reportedly been chased and bitten while riding bicycles, resulting in accidents and injuries. Many are now hesitant to enter the locality to deliver newspapers and milk.

In one recent incident, a resident was bitten by a stray dog that later died while being taken by Corporation staff for vaccination. Three people, allegedly attacked by the same dog, were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Animal welfare activists and pet lovers have also expressed concern over the issue. However, residents allege that officials have only offered assurances without taking concrete measures to address the problem. “No one is coming forward to resolve this menace,” they said.