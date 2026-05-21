‘Name circle near Sri Krishnadhama after Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji’
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‘Name circle near Sri Krishnadhama after Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji’

May 21, 2026
  • Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali’s Golden Jubilee celebrations conclude
  • Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda writes to Dist. Administration

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, has said that he has written to the District Administration, to name the circle near Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram, after the previous pontiff of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji.

Addressing the gathering during the valedictory of three-day Golden Jubilee celebrations of Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali, organised in association with Sri Krishna Trust at the auditorium of Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here yesterday evening, MLA Harishgowda said, he, along with Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, has written to the District Administration. The matter will be brought to the notice of the District Administration again.

It is a matter of extreme happiness that, Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali is completing 50 years of its existence. Sri Krishnadhama has been perpetually rendering various social services, said Harishgowda, recalling how he had personally witnessed the activities of Sri Krishnadhama, since he was a boy.

In his address, Udupi Puthige Mutt Seer Sri 1008 Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji emphasised on having social services, overall thinking and sacrifice as the purpose of life, which reduces internal conflicts and establishes peace in the society.

“As the man ages, he suffers from ailments, but as the organisations age, it indicates their strength. For an organisation to celebrate its Golden Jubilee, the main reason is discipline. When a new office-bearer is elected, the sense of sacrifice should prevail over other reasons, which doesn’t lead to disgruntlement. Hence, at Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali, even after 50 years of its existence, the office-bearers have been unanimously elected, without conducting election,” the Seer said.

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The Seer regretted over lack of unity among Brahmins, but appreciated the activities being conducted to bring the community under one roof, which is largely essential to save Satvik tradition  practiced by Brahmins.

Earlier, Founder-Members of Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali Krishnadas Puranik, Ananth Tantri, Ramakrishna Ballal, Balakrishna Acharya and S. Raghuram Bhat were felicitated.

Noted flautist Praveen Godkhindi and troupe presented ‘Ragasudhe’ concert.

President of Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali N. Gopalakrishnan, Vice-President Srivatsa Rao, Hon. Secretary P.G. Guruprasad, Sri Krishna Trust Vice-President Ravi Shastri, P.S. Shekar, Secretary K.V. Sridha and others were present during the valedictory programme.

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