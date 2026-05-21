Over 10 people injured as car-autorickshaw collide head-on

May 21, 2026

Auto completely destroyed; injured admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru

T. Narasipur: Over ten persons sustained serious injuries when a passenger auto and a car collided head-on near Chowhalli village in the taluk yesterday.

Among those injured are Ningashetty, Maniyamma, Puttathayamma, Ravi, Nagaraju, Sampath, Jeevitha, Shreya, Mangala and Kruthika. They have been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. They were travelling from T. Narasipur to Talakad when the accident took place. Due to the impact, the auto was thrown to the roadside injuring more than 10 persons in it. Chowhalli residents and passersby rushed to help in shifting the injured to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, while the condition of a few injured, is said to be critical.

T. Narasipur Police, who reached the spot, conducted an inspection, seized both the vehicles involved in the accident. The car driver is said to have fled from the spot soon after the accident.

T, Narasipur Police who have registered a case, are on the look out for the car driver.