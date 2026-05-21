DC warns of drinking water crisis if monsoon delays

May 21, 2026

Mysuru records 85% rainfall deficit in April, 24% shortfall in May

Mysore/Mysuru: With April and May recording a sharp rainfall deficit, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has warned of possible drinking water shortage if the monsoon is delayed further.

Chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at D. Devaraj Urs Hall in the Zilla Panchayat Office yesterday, he directed officials to prepare contingency plans to protect drinking water supplies.

The DC said current reservoir levels are sufficient to meet drinking water requirements till July, but stressed the need for caution. “Water must be used sparingly from now on to ensure supplies do not run dry,” he said.

Local bodies have been instructed to identify vulnerable areas and prepare lists of private borewells that can be used during emergencies. Officials were also told to respond promptly to public complaints, inspect problem areas without delay and resolve issues.

“Minor problems left unattended can quickly turn into major crises,” he cautioned.

Re-drilling existing borewells

The contingency plans include re-drilling existing borewells, sinking new borewells, arranging tanker supply and extending pipelines wherever necessary. Officials have been asked to regularly visit areas likely to face shortages and implement preventive measures in advance.

Joint Director of Agriculture K.H. Ravi informed that Mysuru district recorded an 85 percent rainfall deficit in April and a 24% shortfall so far in May. Tobacco sowing has covered nearly 38,000 hectares, mostly dependent on borewell irrigation.

He added that seed and fertiliser stocks are adequate, while contingency plans are being prepared to promote resilient crop varieties that can withstand delayed sowing if rains fail until September. Fertiliser distribution is being monitored through the Urea app and hectare-wise requirements have already been notified.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Ukesh Kumar, District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, Fire Officer Gururaj and Horticulture Deputy Director Manjunath Angadi were among those present.