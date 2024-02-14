At last, MCC decides to enforce safety measures

February 14, 2024

Wisdom dawns after four deaths

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra holds Road Safety Committee meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: After three tragic deaths caused by the negligent construction of unscientific road humps near the main gate of Manasagangothri on Bogadi Main Road by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, the MCC has finally taken action to address the situation. This move appears to be an attempt to rectify their previous errors and mitigate further harm.

Safety measures are underway, with road humps being constructed according to the standards set by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). Additionally, they are being painted with white stripes to enhance visibility for road users, particularly vehicle drivers, warning them of the upcoming speed-breakers and prompting them to reduce speed. These measures are being implemented at various areas across the city.

That apart, following yet another tragic incident on the same stretch of Bogadi Road near Chandravana, adjacent to the herbal garden of the University of Mysore (UoM) near Kukkarahalli, where a two-wheeler rider tragically lost his life due to injuries sustained when a branch from a fully grown tree fell on him, the MCC Horticulture Department is collaborating with Forest Department personnel to identify and remove hazardous tree branches extending towards the road, thereby mitigating potential dangers.

MCC Commissioner cracks the whip

Concerned by the escalating number of accidents resulting in loss of life and the ensuing public outrage regarding official negligence, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff convened a meeting of engineers, horticulture and UGD (Underground Drainage) wing officials. He admonished them and issued a stern warning, indicating the possibility of disciplinary action if they persisted in failing to fulfil their duties effectively.

To promote transparency and accountability in the execution of their responsibilities, the Commissioner has instructed officials to submit a detailed report including images and locations of improperly constructed road humps, inadequate safety measures, and any hazards posing risks to road users.

Additionally, officers have been directed to identify dried-up and weak trees as well as branches at risk of uprooting, with a mandate to promptly submit their findings in a report for further action.

After reviewing the report, the MCC Commissioner convened another series of meetings and instructed the officers to remove unscientific road humps and replace them with properly engineered ones. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of painting these road humps with white stripes and erecting cautionary signboards to alert riders, thereby enhancing safety measures as a precautionary step.

Similarly, instructions were issued to axe trees and branches posing danger. Funds have been provided to hire ladders and other equipment on rent, to execute the job. Now, the officers attached to all the nine Zonal Offices of MCC have finally pulled up their socks, busily involved in carrying out the instructions of the Commissioner.

Any complaints? Call 94803-91234 to reach the MCC Commissioner

We have prioritised the safety of our residents alongside the maintenance of our city infrastructure, said MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff.

“The tragic incidents involving tree branch falls resulting in the loss of a senior citizen’s life and the death of three vehicle riders due to badly-laid road humps have deeply saddened us. While we cannot restore lost lives, we are committed to preventing such tragedies in the future. We have intensified efforts to address the root causes of these incidents,” he added.

“Unscientific road humps are being swiftly removed and replaced with safer alternatives, complete with white striping for enhanced visibility. Additionally, we are actively identifying and removing hazardous trees and branches to mitigate further risks. Even if any such dangerous spots come to the notice of the public, they can bring it to my notice on my cell number: 94803-91234. I will act on the complaints at the earliest,” he added.