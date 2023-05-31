Attempt to burgle house at Vijayanagar in broad daylight

May 31, 2023

Incident captured on CCTV camera

Mysore/Mysuru: A burglar, attempting to burgle a house at Vijayanagar 3rd Stage in broad daylight, has been captured on a CCTV camera two days ago.

At about 1.13 pm, the burglar with a black backpack came near the house and after seeing around, he pressed the calling bell of the house. After confirming that there was no one in the house, the burglar took out an iron road and forcibly opened the iron door, which was installed for security purpose. He then took out a bunch of keys and made several unsuccessful attempts to open the wooden door of the house.

Not happy, the burglar then goes to the first floor and attempts to open the door but in vain and finally he goes back, the footage of which has been captured on the CCTV camera. The incident came to light when the house owner returned and went through the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the residents of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage have stated that incidents of robberies had increased and on Friday, burglars had decamped with gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from the house opposite to the house when the burglary attempt was made. The residents said that the jurisdictional Police had taken no action till now and have urged the City Police Commissioner to take steps in this regard.