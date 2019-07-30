Augment extra First Class AC Executive Chair Car to Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi

July 30, 2019

Sir,

Train number 12007/ 12008 Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi Express has gained a very high patronage of late since its inception in 1994. The down train travels to Chennai Central with a 5 minute stop at Bengaluru. It is also high time now that the train is made to run daily instead of present 6 days a week.

The availability of one First Class AC Executive Chair Car (1A/EC), that is, coach E1 is overwhelming especially on weekends and festival holidays including Dasara festivities. However, sometimes the waitlist position is split into Bengaluru and Mysuru quota and runs to high numbers depriving a confirmed reservation. Thus without any suitable alternative to travel to Chennai, passengers are otherwise left with the only option to travel by Cauvery Express.

Hence, the South Western Railway authorities at Mysuru Division are hereby requested to urgently augment an extra First Class AC Executive Chair Car (E2) coach to train number 12007/12008 Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express.

– S.D. Varun, Bengaluru, 25.7.2019

