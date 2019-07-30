Augment extra First Class AC Executive Chair Car to Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi
Voice of The Reader

Augment extra First Class AC Executive Chair Car to Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi

July 30, 2019

Sir,

Train number 12007/ 12008 Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi Express has gained a very high patronage of late since its inception in 1994. The down train travels to Chennai Central with a 5 minute stop at Bengaluru. It is also high time now that the train is made to run daily instead of present 6 days a week.

The availability of one First Class AC Executive Chair Car (1A/EC), that is, coach E1 is overwhelming especially on weekends and festival holidays including Dasara festivities. However, sometimes the waitlist position is split into Bengaluru and Mysuru quota and runs to high numbers depriving a confirmed reservation. Thus without any suitable alternative to travel to Chennai, passengers are otherwise left with the only option to travel by Cauvery Express.

Hence, the South Western Railway authorities at Mysuru Division are hereby requested to urgently augment an extra First Class AC Executive Chair Car (E2) coach to train number 12007/12008 Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express.

– S.D. Varun, Bengaluru, 25.7.2019

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching