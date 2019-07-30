Zebra Crossing needed in front of new Maharani’s College

July 30, 2019

Sir,

The new Maharani’s Commerce and Management College has opened on Valmiki Road about a year ago. Many students take buses to V.V. Mohalla – Akashavani Circle and reach the College by walk.

Hundreds of students cross the ever busy Valmiki Road to reach the College.

I request the authorities and the area Corporator to install road humps in front of the College and mark zebra crossing before anything untoward happens.

– Aravind Nadig, Mysuru, 25.7.2019

