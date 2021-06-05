Auto, cab drivers vaccinated
News

Auto, cab drivers vaccinated

June 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Friday launched the drive for vaccinating (first dose) drivers of autos and cabs in Mysuru.

The COVID vaccination drive launched under the aegis of the Transport Department in association with the Health Department, was held at the city bus stand, sub-urban bus stand and city railway station, where a total of 729 drivers received Covishield jabs. Sub-urban bus stand saw the maximum number of vaccinations with 280, followed by Railway Station with 230 and city bus stand with 219.

RTO L. Deepak, who is the Nodal Officer for the vaccination drive, said that the drive will continue on Saturday too. He appealed all registered drivers to get vaccinated for their own safety and health.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait and L.Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, JLR Chairman M. Appanna, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller (DC) Srinivas, City Division DC S.P. Nagaraj, District Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr. L. Ravi and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching