Auto, cab drivers vaccinated

June 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Friday launched the drive for vaccinating (first dose) drivers of autos and cabs in Mysuru.

The COVID vaccination drive launched under the aegis of the Transport Department in association with the Health Department, was held at the city bus stand, sub-urban bus stand and city railway station, where a total of 729 drivers received Covishield jabs. Sub-urban bus stand saw the maximum number of vaccinations with 280, followed by Railway Station with 230 and city bus stand with 219.

RTO L. Deepak, who is the Nodal Officer for the vaccination drive, said that the drive will continue on Saturday too. He appealed all registered drivers to get vaccinated for their own safety and health.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait and L.Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, JLR Chairman M. Appanna, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller (DC) Srinivas, City Division DC S.P. Nagaraj, District Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr. L. Ravi and others were present.