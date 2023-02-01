Auto drivers stage protest against bike taxis

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the authorities concerned not to give permission for bike taxis, members of Mysuru Autorickshaw Service Trust staged a protest near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in city yesterday.
The protestors alleged that the white board bike taxis were conducting business by flouting RTO rules since three years, snatching away the livelihood of auto drivers and demanded banning bike taxis.
They said that though they had staged dharna many times since two years and even submitted memorandum to officials concerned, no action has been taken till date to ban bike taxis. They stated that all auto drivers would wear black bands and sport black flags on autos as a mark of protest and provide service to the public if the authorities fail to provide justice to them.
Mysuru Autorickshaw Service Trust President Nagaraju, office-bearers Manjunath, Raju, M.B. Vasanth Kumar, Vijaykumar, Ramaswamy, Lakshminarayan and others took part in the protest.
Bike taxis companies should be told to paint their bikes yellow and black like Autos. The Bike taxi Captains and pillion rider should wear a particular colour(yellow) helmet and only one company should be given contract to manufacture these unique shaped helmets and also bike taxi captains should wear khaki uniform like their Auto counter parts.There should be a special number plate like IND number plate for these bikes and yes a license number like one in autos should be painted in large font on petrol tanks. The pillion rider these days doesn’t wear helmet in bike taxis , neither does any of the other rules followed in mysuru. Our neighbourhood one student uses bike taxi daily and the bike taxi person comes dressed normally only when mobile to mobile payment is done do we know it is bike taxi. It is not safe for tourists hence some of these suggestions can be considered.
Any alternative to Autorikshaws are welcome. Since the auto drivers are harassing passengers in 3 ways. They never come to place where passenger demands 2. They demand high fare without operating the meter and 3. They are arrogant, misbehaving with passengers as if the city os owned by them. I the situation, it is wise either to allow alternate mode of transport or to cancel the licence/ permit to Autorikshaws. Even OLA & UBER companies are blood suckers of passengers and drivers. They don’t operate on passengers demand.