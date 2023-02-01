Auto drivers stage protest against bike taxis

February 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the authorities concerned not to give permission for bike taxis, members of Mysuru Autorickshaw Service Trust staged a protest near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in city yesterday.

The protestors alleged that the white board bike taxis were conducting business by flouting RTO rules since three years, snatching away the livelihood of auto drivers and demanded banning bike taxis.

They said that though they had staged dharna many times since two years and even submitted memorandum to officials concerned, no action has been taken till date to ban bike taxis. They stated that all auto drivers would wear black bands and sport black flags on autos as a mark of protest and provide service to the public if the authorities fail to provide justice to them.

Mysuru Autorickshaw Service Trust President Nagaraju, office-bearers Manjunath, Raju, M.B. Vasanth Kumar, Vijaykumar, Ramaswamy, Lakshminarayan and others took part in the protest.