Auto drivers to meet CM in Bengaluru tomorrow
News

Auto drivers to meet CM in Bengaluru tomorrow

March 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking fulfillment of their demands, auto drivers, under the banner of Samyukta Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners Welfare Association, will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Bengaluru on Mar. 28 and submit a memorandum to him, containing their charter of demands.

The demands include resolution of issues concerning old vehicles that are going to be scrapped, payment of adequate compensation for families of auto drives who died of COVID, PF registration for auto drivers, ESI facilities coverage, houses for shelterless auto drivers and re-introduction of issuance of Badges by the Transport Department,  among others. 

The auto drivers will gather at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate at 9 am on Mar. 28, following which the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall and Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Square will be garlanded. 

Later, the auto drivers will proceed to the Railway Station and travel to Bengaluru, where the memorandum will be submitted to the Chief Minister, according to a press release. 

For details, contact Mob: 93424-21021.

Searching