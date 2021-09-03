Avail cottage and traditional industries revival loan

September 3, 2021

The interested cottage industries owners may visit their nearest Office of the Agriculture Department for more details and obtain application forms, according to a press release.Under the Union Government’s Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFRTI), the State Agriculture Department has invited applications from eligible cottage industries and other traditional industries for availing loans under development and revival plan.

The scheme will have three interventions — Soft Intervention, which include study travel, market promotion, technical advancement etc.; Hard Intervention, which includes establishment of raw materials bank, godown facilities, processing, product value addition etc.; Thematic Intervention, which includes Brand development, marketing, finding new markets, Research etc.

Vijayawada-based Society for Innovation and Incubation Development has been appointed as the Technical Consultant for the Project. All clusters having a minimum of 100 beneficiaries are eligible to apply. Under the scheme, Clusters having a membership of upto 500 will get a financial assistance upto Rs. 2.50 crore and Clusters having more than 500 members will get upto Rs.5 crore aid.