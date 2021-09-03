In Briefs

Avail cottage and traditional industries revival loan

September 3, 2021

The interested cottage industries owners may visit their nearest Office of the Agriculture Department for more details and obtain application forms, according to a press release.Under the Union Government’s Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFRTI), the State Agriculture Department has invited applications from eligible cottage industries and other traditional industries for availing loans under development and revival plan.

The scheme will have three interventions — Soft Intervention, which include study travel, market promotion, technical advancement etc.; Hard Intervention, which includes establishment of raw materials bank, godown facilities, processing, product value addition etc.; Thematic Intervention, which includes Brand development, marketing, finding new markets, Research etc.

Vijayawada-based Society for Innovation and Incubation Development has been appointed as the Technical Consultant for the Project. All clusters having a minimum of 100 beneficiaries are eligible to apply. Under the scheme, Clusters having a membership of upto 500 will get a financial assistance upto Rs. 2.50 crore and Clusters having more than 500 members will get upto Rs.5 crore aid.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching