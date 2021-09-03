September 3, 2021

The Elder Citizens Council, Jayalakshmipuram, has organised a free health check-up camp for citizens on Sept. 5 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Council’s Saraswathi Samudaya Bhavana. Senior Doctors Dr. K.R. Manjunath and Dr. Vivek of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, Mysuru, will be present for consultation.

Persons suffering from blood pressure and diabetes may avail of the opportunity to get themselves tested and seek advice from the doctors for any medication required. For details contact Mob: 94489-79349 or 98808-05994, according to press release from Council President.