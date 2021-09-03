In Briefs

Applications invited for Rural Rehab Workers post

September 3, 2021

The Department of Empowerment of Senior Citizens and Differently Abled Persons has invited applications for the post of Rural Rehabilitation Workers lying vacant in various Gram Panchayat limits of Nanjangud taluk. The posts are vacant in GPs like Devarasanahalli, Kurihundi and Haadya. The Department will provide honorarium of Rs. 6,000. Interested disabled candidates (men and women) in the age group of 18 – 45 years, who have passed/ failed SSLC, are eligible to apply.

Prescribed applications can be obtained from the Multi-purpose Rehabilitation Workers at respective Taluk Panchayats. Filled-in forms must be submitted before Sept. 15, according to a press release from District Disabled Welfare Officer.

