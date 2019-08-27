Awareness programme on renewable energy held
August 27, 2019

Mysuru: Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), Mysore Regional Office, had organised an awareness programme on Energy Savings at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) under General Awareness Programmes on Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency  for Engineering students here recently.

The programme was held with the objective of creating a sense of responsibility among students towards the current energy crisis and inspire them to initiate measures to spread awareness on renewable energy resources and was also  aimed at increasing the knowledge of Post Graduate Economics students on a range of renewable energy technologies, their applications and economics of use.

JSS Science and Technology University Registrar Dr. K.S. Lokesh inaugurated the workshop by switching on a LED Solar Lantern. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that global warming can be reduced only when our dependency of energy consumption from thermal plants, green house gas and other sources which release huge amount of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere shifts towards Renewable Energy.  

SJCE Principal Dr. T.N. Nagabhushan said Renewable Energy like solar power would never deplete and should be harnessed efficiently to deal with power crises.

More than 150 engineering students got first-hand understanding of how solar water heaters, solar cooking stoves, LED street lights and solar LED lamps work. 

The energy is not only renewable, but clean and hence “green” was the take home message.

D.K. Dinesh Kumar, Project Engineer, KREDL, explained about the Renewable Energy progress in India and Karnataka. He also explained about renewable energy and energy conservation opportunities in college and domestic sectors for school children. 

Debate competition 

Later, a Debate competition was conducted for students and certificate and solar lanterns were given away to the winners. Rachana Ener Care Director Anil Kumar, Prof. T.R. Srinivas, Head I&P, Prof. B. Manoj Kumar TEQIPIII co-ordinator, Programme Convenor Prof. M. Savitha, 
Prof. Sowmya  and teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

