Industrialists urge MSME Directorate to take steps for industrial development

August 27, 2019

Mysuru: The city’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Council has appealed the Karnataka Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to take urgent measures for promotion of industries in the city and district.

Council President Ravi Koti and General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, who met the Directorate’s Director S. Ziaulla at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad recently, presented two memorandums to him.

Complimenting the State Government for granting loans up to Rs. 5 crore to MSMEs at four percent interest through KSFC (Karnataka State Financial Corporation), Koti and Jain urged the Government to issue a revised order that facilitates small entrepreneurs who cannot avail loans with collateral security to avail loans from IDBI and other public sector banks.

The other demands included revival of sick industries through a revised plan, establishment of a water regulatory authority on the lines of KERC, 25 percent subsidy for KIADB sites, 50 percent subsidy for differently abled entrepreneurs, power supply to industries at minimum cost of supply rate as existing in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, renovation of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings and develop them on the lines of Palike Bazar in New Delhi, establishment of Indira Canteen and setting up of pure drinking water plants in industrial areas, among others.

Responding to the memorandums, Ziaulla said that it has now come to his notice that the reservation in allotment of sites for small scale industries has been reduced to 10 percent from the earlier 20 percent and he would take up the issue with the Government.

He further said that he will look into all other demands listed in the two memorandums and take necessary steps to address them. MSME Directorate Additional Director H.M. Srinivas, KIADB Development Officer S.R. Sridhar, DIC Joint Director Lingaraju, Deputy Director Chowdaiah, Industrialists Gevanam, Padmanabha, Mohammad Fazil and others were present.

