Alumni must extend support to students, society: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

August 27, 2019

Seven achievers honoured at University of Mysore Global Alumni Meet

Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said the alumni of the University of Mysore (UoM) must extend their support to the society by engaging in activities like donations, scholarships and guiding students for securing jobs.

Speaking at the Global Alumni Meet of the UoM at Rani Bahadur auditorium, Hunsur Road, Manasagangothri here on Aug.24, Pramoda Devi, who is an alumnus of the University and also the Chief Patron of the University of Mysore Alumni Association (UMAA), said that the educational history of Mysuru begins with the free school founded by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1833. Later, Chamaraja Wadiyar X, the son of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, carried the reigns of educating the masses with the establishment of Maharaja’s College in the city, she said.

Pointing out that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar carried the legacy of strengthening education by establishing the University of Mysore in 1916, she said Nalwadi’s vision for the Varsity was to engage in diffusion of knowledge by introducing the right methods of teaching. The erstwhile Mysore ruler also wanted the students not only to be learned graduates, but also cultured and responsible citizens, she added.

Noting that in the past 100 years, the UoM has been successful in producing eminent scholars, she reiterated that the University alumni must play a part in supporting the society through its own ways.

Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur, Dr. S. Ayyappan who was the chief guest, said that the name and fame of UoM has spread across the globe. Noting that the alumnus of the Varsity are recognised and respected globally, he highlighted the efforts of the erstwhile royal family in starting the University and nurturing it.

Observing that the present generation lacked direction, he underlined the role of scholars and eminent personalities in guiding the youngsters on the road to success. Pointing out that with technology taking over, information was available at finger tips, Dr. Ayyappan wanted big achievers, scholars and eminent personalities to pen their autobiographies, so that the younger generation can learn from them.

Seven distinguished UoM alumni — Padma Bhushan Dr. M. Mahadevappa (Agriculture), Padma Shree Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Medicine), Padma Shree Prof. J.A.K. Tareen, former Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University, Pondicherry University and B.S. Abdur Rehman University, Chennai, (Administration), Prof. Ramakrishna Reddy of USA (Political Science), Prof. T.R. Seetharam (Engineering), Prof. R. Indira (Social Science) and Rajagopal Kadambi (Sports) — were honoured on the occasion. Though Dr. B.N. Suresh, a renowned Aerospace Scientist and Honorary Advisor to ISRO, was to be felicitated at the event, he could not make it.





