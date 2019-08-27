News

Ayurveda camp for mahouts

August 27, 2019

Mysuru: Minister Somanna, also inaugurated the AYUSH Camp for mahouts and Kavadis at the Mysore Palace premises. Ayurveda doctors would be conducting health check up of mahouts, kavadis and their family members daily from 9 am to 4.30 pm and from 9 am to 1 pm on government holidays.

Dr. P. Raghavendra Acharya of Government Ayurveda Hospital at Nanjangud will conduct the health check up on Sundays, Dr. Asha Mary Louis of Kallur Naganahalli Govt. Ayurveda Hospital on Mondays, Dr. Roopashree of Belavatha on Tuesdays, Dr. Renukadevi of Srirampura on Wednesdays, Dr.M.J. Suresh of Uttanahalli on Thursdays, Dr. P. Geetha of Devalapura on Fridays and Dr. C.P. Sunitha of Hinkal, will be conducting the health check up camp on Saturdays, according to the District AYUSH Officer Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi.

Pavithra, Javarappa, Shanthamma and Mahadevaswamy will be assisting the doctors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching