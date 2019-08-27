Ayurveda camp for mahouts

August 27, 2019

Mysuru: Minister Somanna, also inaugurated the AYUSH Camp for mahouts and Kavadis at the Mysore Palace premises. Ayurveda doctors would be conducting health check up of mahouts, kavadis and their family members daily from 9 am to 4.30 pm and from 9 am to 1 pm on government holidays.

Dr. P. Raghavendra Acharya of Government Ayurveda Hospital at Nanjangud will conduct the health check up on Sundays, Dr. Asha Mary Louis of Kallur Naganahalli Govt. Ayurveda Hospital on Mondays, Dr. Roopashree of Belavatha on Tuesdays, Dr. Renukadevi of Srirampura on Wednesdays, Dr.M.J. Suresh of Uttanahalli on Thursdays, Dr. P. Geetha of Devalapura on Fridays and Dr. C.P. Sunitha of Hinkal, will be conducting the health check up camp on Saturdays, according to the District AYUSH Officer Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi.

Pavithra, Javarappa, Shanthamma and Mahadevaswamy will be assisting the doctors.

