District Minister Somanna to camp in Mysuru from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31

August 27, 2019

Mysuru: “The co-operation of everyone is necessary and I will stay in Mysuru from Aug. 29 to 31 and will take everyone into confidence including MLA S.A. Ramdas for the successful celebration of Dasara,” said District In-charge Minister V. Somanna.

He was speaking after the first batch of Dasara elephants was accorded a traditional welcome at Mysore Palace here yesterday.

Continuing, the Minister said that Dasara, which comes once in a year, is celebrated traditionally and has a history of 400 years from the times of the Kings’ rule.

As the festival has the history of introducing our tradition and culture to the world, steps have been taken for the proper conduct of Dasara festivities according to the directions of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, he added.

Somanna said that he would arrive in city on Aug. 28 night and would meet all elected representatives from Aug. 29 to 31. The Minister further said that he would hold a meeting and seek suggestions and co-operation for the successful celebration of Dasara.

He said that he would personally meet MLA Ramdas and win his confidence besides stating that they were members of one family and solve the issue.

Minister Somanna said that instructions have been given to compulsorily print the photos of erstwhile rulers of Mysuru Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in all invitations.

