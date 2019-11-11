Ayodhya: NSA Doval meets religious heads post SC verdict

November 11, 2019

New Delhi: A day after the crucial verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the Union Government is taking steps to ensure peace and harmony among various communities and avert any untoward incident.

In the first step toward this direction, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held a meeting of different religious leaders at his residence in the national capital yesterday.

“The interaction helped strengthen communication between top religious leaders to maintain a spirit of amity and brotherhood among all communities,” the religious leaders said in a joint statement after the meeting. Those who attended the meeting included Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, Baba Ramdev, Swami Parmatmanand and Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval chairing religious heads meeting at his residence in New Delhi yesterday.

The statement issued by Doval and the eminent personalities, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawrat, said, “Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest.”

According to the statement, the religious leaders pledged full support to the Government’s efforts to maintain peace and order. “All the participants reposed faith in the rule of law and the Constitution,” the statement said.

It further said, “The leaders resolved to honour the decision of the Supreme Court and appealed to all countrymen to abide by the SC verdict, emphasising that the national interest overrides all other considerations. They extended their full cooperation to the Government in ensuring peace and communal harmony and upholding the rule of law.”

The leaders noted with satisfaction that millions of Indians, of both communities, displayed a great sense of responsibility, sensitivity and restraint in accepting the verdict, it said.

