From Ram Mandir-style train station to 5-star hotels…
News

From Ram Mandir-style train station to 5-star hotels…

November 11, 2019

Ayodhya Mayor reveals plans for modernising temple town

New Delhi: The Mayor of Ayodhya, Rishikesh Upadhyay, yesterday said that the ancient holy city will be developed as a major pilgrimage centre, a day after the Supreme Court delivered the landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

He said, “The ancient city of Ayodhya will be developed as a major pilgrimage centre. An Ayodhya Pilgrimage Development Council will be set up which will be tasked with developing the city with the state-of-the-art modern infrastructure to promote tourism and connectivity.’’

Upadhyay said that there is a proposal to install a 151-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya – his birthplace. The Union Ministry of Culture will be the Nodal Agency in the development of Ayodhya. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may call a meeting next week to decide on the future course of action after the Government’s Legal Advisers go through the 1045-page SC judgement.

According to the Union Culture Ministry, the new Ayodhya plan also envisages a Ram Museum in the city, which will house artefacts and antiquities that were found by the ASI while digging the site. In anticipation of a heavy influx of tourists in the aftermath of the top court ruling, the Government has plans of developing the area around the temple.

The places surrounding the deity’s birthplace and proposed temple site might be declared a heritage site. Plans are afoot to install ten gates dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya and construction of an airport in Ayodhya. The deadline for the first flight to and from Ayodhya will be May 2020. Also an International Bus Terminal with state-of-the-art facilities will be developed along with world-class Railway Station at an estimated investment of Rs. 100 crore fashioned after the Ram Mandir. 

READ ALSO  Ayodhya: NSA Doval meets religious heads post SC verdict

Other plans include, provision for under-ground cabling, 10 5-star hotels in Ayodhya, the construction of which will begin from December. Apart from the proposal for construction of 5 big resorts, there are plans to come up with a night shelter which can accommodate 10,000 people. 

A 5-km-long flyover connecting Ayodhya with Faizabad will be built and a medical college will come up in Ayodhya along with the development of all major public spots, parks in Ayodhya to promote tourism. In addition, the repair and restoration will be undertaken of all small reservoirs linked to Lord Ram and India will be connected with Ramayana circuit. Also, a 4-lane road will be constructed between Ayodhya and Chitrakoot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching