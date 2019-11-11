VHP Chief says temple to come up by 2024
November 11, 2019

Indore:  VHP International President Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje has hoped that a grand Ram Temple will be built at the site as per a design prepared by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. He was confident that the temple will be built by the Trust — which is to be formed as per the Court’s order — before 2024, he said at Indore yesterday.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was formed by the members of the VHP on Dec. 18, 1985, with the aim of constructing a grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. “In the light of Supreme Court decision, we understand that necessary decisions for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya are to be taken under the supervision of the Trust to be formed by the Government,” he added.

Nyas had done a lot of preparatory work, including carving a large quantity of stones. “The adoption of this design would be convenient to the (proposed) Trust,” Kokje, a former Judge of the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, said. 

Kokje expressed confidence that a grand temple would be built by 2024. He added that stone carving work for two floors has already been completed.

