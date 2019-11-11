A Techno Party not a Rave Party, claims Home Stay owner

November 11, 2019

Gonikoppal: The owner of the Home Stay in South Kodagu that was raided recently for allegedly hosting a Rave Party has denied the Police charges.

“Permission for loud speakers to conduct a musical nite was obtained and we were conducting a Techno Party but the Police have filed a false case against us for conducting a Rave Party,” alleged P. Vivek Muthappa, owner of ‘Wild Heaven’ Home Stay at Nalloor village in South Kodagu.

Addressing a press meet in Gonikoppal yesterday, Vivek said that permission was obtained for installation of loud speakers by paying the prescribed fee and a Techno Party was being conducted at the Home Stay but the Police, claiming that it was a Rave Party, booked false case. He added that he would legally fight the Police action.

It may be recalled that the local Police and District Crime Investigation Bureau (DCIB) sleuths had raided Wild Heaven Home Stay on Nov. 2, where over 121 people including 14 women from various Multi-National Companies from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh were partying.

The Police had arrested three persons including Vivek Muthappa and the other arrested were from Hyderabad.The Police had claimed that 65 grams of ganja, 21 beer bottles, two mobile phones, Omkar generator set vehicle, six DJ sound systems and cash of Rs.84,000 collected from the sale of tickets and also from the sale of liquor were seized.

Countering the Police version, Muthappa said that Police had actually seized Rs. 2.54 lakh cash but have shown only Rs. 84,000 as seized money, he said and added that for a ‘Rave Party’ more than 300 people should participate and the quantity of marijuana (ganja) and other narcotic substances should be in large quantities besides liquor. “Though none of these items were found in our Home Stay, the Police have booked a false case,” Vivek alleged.

“The Police have documented the seized items according to their whims and fancies in the preliminary report and have seized the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras in the house but have not mention about the DVR in the FIR,” he claimed.

