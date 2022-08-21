Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

August 21, 2022

NPS International, Mysore: I-Day programme began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Principal Akhila Dinesh, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem. In a systematic march- past, the senior sector students offered their salute and reverence to the Tricolor.

Students of class four performed a dumbbell display which depicted discipline and order. Young orators highlighted the importance of the day.

A mellifluous cultural programme was put up by students of class five which included rendition of patriotic songs, a ramp walk emulating freedom fighters and a dance performance.

The programme culminated with the rendition of Vande Mataram and distribution of sweets to students and staff members.

Sharada Vidya Mandir, Sri Jayachamarajendra PU College, Mysuru: The members of the Management unfurled the National Flag and the Teaching, Non-teaching staff and students sang the National Anthem. M. Shreya welcomed. H. Vedhika, M. Ananya, G.G. Varshitha, C.H. Sanjana and M. Nisarga spoke. Hitha Chandran and team rendered patriotic song while M. Rajathadri and Team staged a skit.

N. Sachidananda Murthy, Chairman, R. Anand, Secretary, M.A. Jayashree, Trustee, Prathap Doddamane, Principal, Teaching and Non-teaching staff were present. Varsha K. Aradhya proposed a vote of thanks. M.P. Aashrith compared.

Rainbow Public School, M.K. Hally, Mysuru: “From the moment we wake up upto the moment we sleep, every action done in a disciplined manner will surely bring success and clarity,” said Captain M.M. Poonacha, chief guest for 75th Independence Day celebration. Various cultural events were conducted by the students. Chairman C.A.Cariappa, CEO Sujani Cariappa and Principal Antony were present along with all the staff and students.

Ideal Jawa Rotary School, JLB Road: 75th Independence Day was celebrated in a meaningful manner. Rtn. N. Praveen, Hon. Secretary of Rotary Mysore, was the chief guest. Rtn. MCS Manohara, Hon. Chairman and Rtn. H.S. Chethan Viswanatha were present. Students presented cultural programmes which filled the air with patriotic spirit.

KNC Innovative Global School & PU College, Mysore: The programme began with unfurling of the Flag by the chief guest Dr. G.C. Prakash, Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, followed by National Anthem. School Chairman K.N. Chandrashekar, College Principal Tejas and School Principal Hemavathi along with teaching and non-teaching staff attended. The function comprised patriotic cultural programmes by school and college students.

SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (Autonomous), Jayalakshmipuram: The 75th year of Swatantrya Amrita Mahotsava and 76th Independence Day was celebrated in a meaningful manner. Lt. Col. C.J. Srinidhi, Commanding Officer of 1st Karnataka Artillery Battery, Mysore NCC, was the chief guest and hoisted the Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “One needs to ask any freedom fighter and Indian born before 1957 to understand the pain of being a slave under the colonial British rule. We should never forget those hard times and struggles. We are remembering and paying tribute to the tireless struggle of such patriots who sacrificed themselves for freedom. This day is full of emotions, symbol of strength, value, patriotism in unity. As proud citizens of this country, it is our responsibility to leave communal hatred and sincerely move forward for all-round growth and development of our country.”

Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Hon. Secretary, Mahajana Education Society (MES), presided. Muralidhar Bhagwat, President, MES, Prof. P. Sarojamma, Administrative Officer, MES, Dr. C.K. Renukarya, Director of Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana PG Centre, Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Principal, Mahajana First Grade College, Dr. M. M. Prabhuswamy, Principal, Mahajana Law College, S. Umarani, Principal, Mahajana PU College, Dr. Rajeshwari, Principal, Mahajana Public School, R.V. Raghuram, Vice-Principal, Mahajana High School, Francis and other dignitaries were present on the dais.

Co-ordinated by ANO of NCC Infantry Capt. B.R. Nikhil, NCC ANO of NCC Air Wing Flying Officer Dr. P.G. Pushparani, MES and all Mahajana sister organisations, teaching staff, non-teaching staff and students were present.

D.A.V. Public School: C.Narayanagowda,President, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, was the chief guest and hoisted the Tricolour. March-past, patriotic dance, speeches and songs performed by the children were the attraction of the day. Chairman N. Sachidananda Murthy, Hon. Secretary R. Anand, CEO Jayashree, S. Murthy, Principal K.R. Shobha, Vice-Principal M.S. Mangala, staff, parents and students were present.

Lions Club of Mysore Midtown: The members celebrated Independence Day at Sanjeevaiah Memorial School in Vijayanagar. The Club distributed shoes and socks worth Rs. 40,000 to all the students of this school. Dr. Ravish and his team of Paediatricians and a Dermatologist from Sumukha Lakshmi Venkateshwara Charitable Trust, Kuvempunagar, conducted a free health check-up camp for all the students. Multivitamin tablets and other medicines were distributed to needy students. Seen in the picture are Lion Udayakumar – President, Lion Harish – Secretary, members of the Club with a few beneficiaries.