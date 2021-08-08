B.S. Yediyurappa gets Cabinet rank status

August 8, 2021

Bengaluru: In a first, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY), a Cabinet-rank status. This is the first time ever in Karnataka that a former CM has been accorded the status without holding any statutory post.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Protocol Wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Saturday, according to which Yediyurappa will enjoy the status till Bommai remains as the Chief Minister.

Official sources said that status was given mainly to ensure Yediyurappa retains his official bungalow Cauvery, the designated residence of the Chief Minister. As per the status, BSY will get an official car to move around, besides perks, other allowances and facilities.

This will leave Bommai without an official residence as of now. Currently, the CM is functioning from his residence in R.T. Nagar, which is on a site that was allocated to Basavaraj Bommai’s father and former Chief Minister late S.R. Bommai over three decades ago.

Although the facility was available to former Prime Ministers for 10 years after stepping down, the Narendra Modi Government had withdrawn this facility.

Yediyurappa rejects offer

This afternoon, however, Yediyurappa rejected the offer and wrote to CM Basavaraj Bommai not to accord any special Cabinet status to him. He said that he does not need special privileges but the Government can extend whatever facilities available to a former CM.